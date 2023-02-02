JUST IN
Dollar rises ahead of US Fed decision, but set for fourth monthly drop
Dollar hovers near nine-month low against euro as yen bounces
Euro scales nine-month peak against US dollar as ECB hawks let fly
Dollar hovers around seven-month lows as economic storm clouds gather
Japanese banks get home regulator's nod to settle all trades via CCIL
Yen drops as BOJ sticks to ultra-easy policy, sterling hits one-month high
Goldman Sachs sees 69% drop in Q4 net profit on dealmaking slump
Dollar steadies after hitting 7-month low against major peers; yen in focus
RBI open to non-bank arms route to end stalemate with ESMA: Report
Dollar falls to nearly nine-month low vs euro after U.S. inflation data
You are here: Home » International » News » Finance
US job openings surge unexpectedly past 11 million as Fed zeros in on labor
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Fed opts for small rate hike, still expects to deliver 'ongoing increases'

The Federal Reserve raised its target interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday

Topics
US Federal Reserve | US Fed rate hike | Federal Reserve

Reuters 

US Federal Reserve
Photo: Bloomberg

The Federal Reserve raised its target interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday, yet continued to promise "ongoing increases" in borrowing costs as part of its still unresolved battle against inflation.

"Inflation has eased somewhat but remains elevated," the U.S. central bank said in a statement that marked an explicit acknowledgement of the progress made in lowering the pace of price increases from the 40-year highs hit last year.

Russia's war in Ukraine, for example, was still seen as adding to "elevated global uncertainty," the Fed said. But policymakers dropped the language of earlier statements citing the war as well as the COVID-19 pandemic as direct contributors to rising prices.

Still, the Fed said the U.S. economy was enjoying "modest growth" and "robust" job gains, with policymakers still "highly attentive to inflation risks."

"The (Federal Open Market) Committee anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate in order to attain a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2% over time," the Fed said.

The decision lifted the benchmark overnight interest rate to a range between 4.50% and 4.75%, a move widely anticipated by investors and flagged by U.S. central bankers ahead of this week's two-day policy session.

But in keeping the promise of more rate hikes to come, the Fed pushed back against investor expectations that it was ready to flag the end of the current tightening cycle as a nod to the fact that inflation has been steadily declining for six months.

The statement did indicate that any future rate increases would be in quarter-percentage-point increments, dropping a reference to the "pace" of future increases and instead referring to the "extent" of rate changes.

But those, it said, would take into account how the policy moves so far had impacted the economy, language that linked further rate increases to the evolution of upcoming economic data.

The Fed hopes it can continue nudging inflation lower to its 2% target without triggering a deep recession or causing a substantial rise in the unemployment rate from the current 3.5%, a level rarely seen in recent decades. Inflation, based on the Fed's preferred measure, slowed to a 5% annual rate in December.

The U.S. central bank did not issue new economic projections from its policymakers on Wednesday.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. EST (1930 GMT) to elaborate on the latest policy decision.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on US Federal Reserve

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 00:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.