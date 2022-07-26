Fed prepares another rate increase as Wall Street wonders what's next

-
ALSO READ
Wall Street losses mount amid simmering Russia-Ukraine crisis
Wall Street jumps on tech, financials strength; Dow rises over 200 points
Wall Street climbs as oil prices slide, Fed in focus; Dow up 240 points
Wall Street rises as bank shares rally, Nike boosts Dow Jones
Wall Street, tech stocks fired up by Twitter rally after Musk purchase
-
Federal Reserve officials are set to make a second abnormally large interest rate increase on Wednesday as they race to cool down an overheating economy. The question for many economists and investors is just how far the central bank will go in its quest to tame inflation.
Central banks around the world have spent recent weeks speeding up their interest rate increases, an approach they’ve referred to as “front-loading.” That group includes the Fed, which raised interest rates by a quarter-point in March, a half-point in May and three-quarters of a point in June, its biggest move since 1994. Policymakers have signaled that another three-quarter-point move is likely on Wednesday.
The quick moves are meant to show that officials are determined to wrestle inflation lower, hoping to convince businesses and families that today’s rapid inflation won’t last. And, by raising interest rates quickly, officials are aiming to swiftly return policy to a setting at which it is no longer adding to economic growth, because goosing the economy makes little sense at a moment when jobs are plentiful and prices are climbing quickly.
But, after Wednesday’s expected move, the Fed’s main policy rate would be right at what policymakers think of as a neutral setting: One that neither helps nor hurts the economy. With rates high enough that they are no longer actively juicing growth, central bankers may feel more comfortable slowing down if they see signs that the economy is beginning to cool. Jerome H Powell, the Fed chairman, is likely to keep his options open, but economists and analysts will parse every word of his postmeeting news conference on Wednesday for hints at the central bank’s path ahead.
“It feels like 75 is kind of in the books — the interesting thing is the forward guidance,” said Michael Feroli, the chief US economist at JP Morgan, explaining that he thinks the key question is what will come next. “It’s easier to slow down going forward, because every move will be a move into tightening territory.”
The Fed’s latest economic projections released in June suggested that officials would raise rates to 3.4 percent by the end of the year, up from around 1.6 per cent now. Many economists have interpreted that to mean that the Fed will raise rates by three-quarters of a point this month, half of a point in September, a quarter-point in November and a quarter-point in December. In other words, it hints that a slowdown is coming.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU