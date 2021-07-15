Fed's Powell says he's undecided on central bank digital currency

"I am legitimately undecided on whether the benefits outweigh the costs or vice versa," Powell said during a hearing before the Senate Banking Committee. If the Fed were to issue its own digital currency, he said, "we would want very broad support in society and in Congress and ideally that would take the form of authorizing legislation as opposed to a very careful reading of ambiguous law."



