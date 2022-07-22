Federal Reserve may go easy after 75 basis-point rate hike next week

-
ALSO READ
Five pressure points to watch in Asian markets after Fed's 75 bps hike
How will the RBI's repo rate hike impact your home loan?
Ready for more rate hikes, says US Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell
'Most' Fed officials saw 50 bps rate hikes in June and July, show minutes
US Fed's biggest rate hike since 1994, Wall Street sounds a recession call
-
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is likely to slow the pace of interest-rate increases after front-loading policy with a second straight 75 basis-point hike next week, economists surveyed by Bloomberg said.
They expect the Federal Open Market Committee to lift rates by a half percentage point in September, then shift to quarter-point hikes at the remaining two meetings of the year. That would lift the upper range of the central bank’s policy target to 3.5 per cent by the end of 2022, the highest level since early 2008.
For the September meeting, the survey is slightly more dovish than interest-rate futures in financial markets, which are currently pricing in above a 50 per cent chance of a 75 basis-point increase, assuming a 75 basis-point move next week. But the broader path envisioned by economists is slightly more hawkish than the one implied by market pricing.
It’s also steeper than what was expected prior to the June meeting, when the FOMC forecast rates rising to 3.4 per cent at year’s end and 3.8 per cent in 2023.
Powell has said either 50 or 75 basis points would be on the table at the Fed’s July 26-27 meeting.
The survey of 44 economists conducted from July 15 to 20 forecast the Fed will raise rates by another 25 basis points in early 2023, reaching a peak of 3.75 per cent before pausing and starting to cut rates before the end of the year.
“The still strong labour market and solid consumer spending provide the leeway for the Fed to continue to quickly raise the policy rate,” Oxford Economics chief US economist Kathy Bostjancic said in a survey response.
Most of those surveyed say officials will resort to outright sales of mortgage-backed securities, in line with their stated preference to only hold Treasuries in the longer run.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU