Federal Reserve rate decisions will be made on meeting-by-meeting basis

-
ALSO READ
'Fed Reserve needs stability': Joe Biden backs Jerome Powell's leadership
Fed board names Powell as 'chair pro tempore' while awaiting Senate vote
US Fed officials signal March rate hike as inflation surges to 40-yr high
US Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida to resign on Friday
US President Joe Biden says he has 'confidence' in Jerome Powell
-
Federal Reserve officials last month agreed that, with inflation widening its grip on the economy and employment strong, it was time to tighten monetary policy, but also that decisions would depend on a meeting-by-meeting analysis of data, according to minutes of the Jan. 25-26 policy meeting.
Participants agreed that the U.S. central bank's target interest rate would likely have to rise at a "faster pace" than it did when the Fed last lifted interest rates in 2015, said the minutes, which were released on Wednesday.
But "even so, participants emphasized that the appropriate path of policy would depend on economic and financial developments and their implications for the outlook and the risks around the outlook," the minutes stated.
Participants "will be updating their assessments of the appropriate setting for the policy stance at each meeting" as officials consider both interest rate increases and plans to reduce the Fed's asset holdings, the minutes said.
The document gave a more detailed accounting of the Jan.
25-26 meeting, in which policymakers agreed that it would "soon be appropriate" to raise the Fed's benchmark overnight interest rate from its near-zero level, and also debated plans to reduce the nearly $9 trillion portfolio of securities held by the central bank.
Investors currently expect the Fed to begin raising rates in March with an initial increase of half a percentage point, and to continue raising rates through the year.
Reports since the beginning of this year have, if anything, heightened the Fed's readiness to act. U.S. retail sales in January were strong, and U.S. employers added 467,000 jobs that month, far more than expected. The most recent inflation data showed no sign of easing from the current 40-year high.
Policymakers last month also discussed plans to trim the Fed's holdings of U.S. Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, and issued a set of broad principles to guide the reductions. They must now pin down the specifics of how much of a reduction to allow each month, and when to start.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU