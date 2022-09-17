FedEx troubles set off fresh worries among investors over global economy

-
ALSO READ
FM Sitharaman meets heads of FedEx, Mastercard, others during US visit
Indian American Raj Subramaniam to head FedEx as founder-CEO quits
130 Indian-Americans in key positions of Biden administration: White House
Wall Street slips heading into Fed's big rate decision; FedEx, Oracle rise
Wall Street update: Nasdaq, S&P rise on tech boost after Biden-Xi talks
-
The FedEx Corp.s warning of a sharp drop in package deliveries set off fresh worries among investors about the outlook for the global economy, sparking another down day in stock markets.
The delivery giant's shares lost 21 per cent on Friday, its biggest one-day percentage drop ever, after the company said a macroeconomic slowdown had led to lower volumes of goods moving around the world in recent weeks, The Wall Street Journal reported.
All three major US stock indexes fell Friday, capping a week where the S&P 500 declined 4.8 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 4.1 per cent.
The chief executives at General Electric Co. and Verizon Communications Inc. also pointed this week to signs of economic troubles, The Wall Street Journal reported.
GE's Larry Culp said managing supply chains remained difficult, threatening to slow deliveries and push up costs; while Verizon's Hans Vestberg said there had been a pickup in customer churn, or cancellations, after a recent price increase.
The world's two biggest economies have been slowing this year.
In the US, the Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates to combat inflation that has been hovering near four-decade highs.
The Gross domestic product, a broad measure of the goods and services produced across the economy, fell 0.9 per cent in the second quarter and 1.6 per cent in the first three months of 2022, Wall Street Journal reported.
China released a raft of economic data on Friday, including figures showing that housing price declines accelerated and consumer spending remained weak.
However, infrastructure investment picked up more quickly than expected, and China's labour market improved.
FedEx and rival United Parcel Service Inc. have confronted lower volumes of packages this year as a pandemic boom in online shopping cools.
Consumers have switched more of their spending to travel and entertainment, plus high inflation has reduced the number of items being purchased.
Big retailers that are FedEx customers like Walmart Inc. have also pulled back on orders after they have been stuck with a glut of unsold goods, The Wall Street Journal reported.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU