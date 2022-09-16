Zydus Lifesciences US arm gets tentative USFDA nod for Sugammadex injection

-
ALSO READ
Drug makers Glenmark, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's recall products in US
Zydus acquires rights to market MonoFerric injection in India, Nepal
Sun Pharma, Glenmark recall products in US due to manufacturing issues
Ahmedabad airport recarpets 3.5 km runway in 75 days, claims record
Glenmark Pharma arm gets final USFDA nod for birth control capsules
-
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Friday said its US-arm has received tentative approval from the country's health regulator to market its generic version of Sugammadex injection.
The injection is indicated for the reversal of neuromuscular blockade induced by rocuronium bromide and vecuronium bromide in adults undergoing surgery.
The tentative approval granted by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc is for Sugammadex Injection of strengths 200 mg/2 mL (100 mg/mL) and 500 mg/5 mL (100 mg/mL), single-dose vial, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The drug will be manufactured at the group's injectables manufacturing facility at Jarod (Gujarat), India, it added.
Sugammadex Injection had annual sales of USD 772 million in the US, the company said citing IQVIA MAT July 2022.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU