Fighting Covid-19: US unemployment claims increase slightly to 870,000

-
ALSO READ
US unemployment claims fell to 881,000 last week indicating improvement
US jobless claims total 1.5 mn last week despite reopening amid Covid-19
Economists warn of growing risk of second Covid-19 wave in the US
Parliamentary panel submits final report on Social Security Code
Job situation improves in 2018-19, unemployment rate falls to 5.8%: Govt
-
The number of initial unemployment claims in the US increased slightly to 870,000 last week, indicating a bumpy road to the recovery of the coronavirus-ravaged labour market.
In a report on Thursday, the Labour Department said that in the week ending September 19, the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose by 4,000 from the previous week's upwardly revised level of 866,000, marking the fifth time in the past 27 weeks that the number was below 1 million, reports Xinhua news agency.
The number of people continuing to collect regular state unemployment benefits decreased by 167,000 to 12.58 million in the week ending September 12, the report showed.
The total number of people claiming benefits in all programs -- state and federal combined -- for the week ending September 5 also declined 3.7 million to 26 million.
US employers added 1.4 million jobs in August, while the unemployment rate dropped to 8.4 per cent, according to earlier data from the Bureau of Labour Statistics.
The country still has 11 million unemployed people, out of the 22 million who were laid off in March and April amid the crippling Covid-19 shutdowns.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell recently said the level of unemployment is probably 3 per cent higher than the official data, considering people who are misidentified as employed and the declined labour force participation.
The median projection for the unemployment rate is 7.6 per cent at the end of this year, and 4 per cent by the end of 2023, according to the Fed's latest economic projections.
This is still above the historic low of 3.5 per cent the country experienced before the Covid-19 pandemic.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU