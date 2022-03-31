Find rubles if you want Russian gas, says Kremlin spokesperson

-
The Kremlin indicated on Wednesday that all of Russia’s energy and commodity exports could be priced in rubles, toughening President Vladimir Putin’s attempt to make the West feel the pain of the sanctions it imposed for the invasion of Ukraine.
In the strongest signal yet that Russia could be preparing an even tougher response to the West’s sanctions, Russia’s top lawmaker suggested on Wednesday that almost Russia’s entire energy and commodity exports could soon be priced in rubles. Asked about the comments by parliament speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “This is an idea that should definitely be worked on.”
“If you want gas, find rubles,” Volodin said in a post on Telegram. “Moreover, it would be right — where it is beneficial for our country — to widen the list of export products priced in rubles to include: fertiliser, grain, food oil, oil, coal, metals,
timber etc.”
