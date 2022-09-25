Fire breaks out at a warehouse at world's biggest produce market in Paris

-
A billowing column of dark smoke towered over Paris on Sunday, from a warehouse blaze at a massive produce market that supplies the French capital and surrounding region with much of its fresh food and bills itself as the largest of its kind in the world.
Firefighters urged people to stay away from the area, in Paris' southern suburbs, while they tackled the blaze at the warehouse in the Rungis International Market.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
The sprawling wholesale market is a veritable town unto itself, with more than 12,000 people working there and warehouses filled with fruit and vegetables, seafood, meats, dairy products and flowers from across France and around the world.
First Published: Sun, September 25 2022. 20:57 IST
