First civilian plane lands at Kazakhstan's Almaty airport since unrest

The first civilian aircraft has landed at Almaty airport since the beginning of the unrest in the Kazakh city and the introduction of the state of emergency, reported Sputnik.
As the situation had worsened following protests in the country over the hike in gas prices, civilian planes were prohibited at the airport and only military planes were allowed.
The airport is guarded by paramilitary units.
The Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan had earlier said that Almaty airport would resume operations on January 13.
Kazakhstan started witnessing mass protests in the early days of 2022.
Residents of the cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau in the west of the country opposed a twofold increase in prices for liquefied gas. Later, protests spread to other cities, including Almaty, the republic's largest city: looting began there, militants attacked state institutions and took weapons, reported Sputnik.
