Talks between NATO and Russia Council concludes without clear result

-
ALSO READ
Russia unveils new draft agreement with NATO on security measures
GST Council defers hike in rates on textiles from 5% to 12%
GST Council defers rate hike in textiles, refers issues to ministers group
NATO to hold emergency meeting of foreign ministers on Afghanistan
NATO foreign ministers call for end to Taliban violence in Afghanistan
-
Talks between representatives of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and Russia concluded without a clear outcome, with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg describing the differences between the two sides as "significant" and "will not be easy to bridge".
"This was not an easy discussion," he told journalists after the four-hour meeting on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.
"But that is exactly why this meeting was so important. We had a very serious and direct exchange on the situation in and around Ukraine. And the implications for European security. There are significant differences between NATO allies and Russia on these issues. Our differences will not be easy to bridge."
He said that the silver lining was that "all NATO allies and Russia sat down around the same table and engaged on substantive topics".
"NATO allies are ready to meet again with Russia to have discussions in greater detail, to put concrete proposals on the table and seek constructive outcomes," Stoltenberg added.
"We are clear-eyed about the challenges we face when we now sit down with Russia and try to find a political way forward. But the meeting was useful. And I think that, especially when tensions are high, it is even more important that we meet, and that all allies and Russia meet and sit around the same table and address the issues that are of concern," he said.
Asked about Russia's request for Ukraine not to become a member of NATO, Stoltenberg
said, "Allies totally agree that it is only Ukraine and 30 allies that can decide when the former is ready to become a NATO member. No one else has anything to say and of course, Russia doesn't have a veto on whether Ukraine can become a NATO member."
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU