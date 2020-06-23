First virtual WWDC event: Apple dials up privacy features, refreshes iOS

kicked off Apple’s first virtual World Wide Developer’s Conference with a strong message on equality amid the movement. He also spoke on the global disruptions caused by Covid-19. "Our mission has always been to make the world a better place. And we're committed to being a force for change," he said.

In one of the many new updates to iOS, MacOS, WatchOS, the firm said all apps would now be required to obtain user permission before tracking. “Later this year, App Store product pages will feature summaries of developers’ self-reported privacy practices. Users can choose to share their approximate location with app developers rather than their precise location, and get even more transparency into an app’s use of the microphone and camera.” Below are some of the major changes announced.

iOS 14

The latest version of the iPhone operating system has a big change to the iOS home screen, which includes the ability to set default email and browser apps for the first time. It also has a new feature called "App Library" that automatically organises apps

Digital car keys

The feature lets iPhone owners unlock and start cars with their devices at its annual conference for software developers

stylus (Pencil)

Apple announced new improvements to its stylus, called Pencil that can now be used to input text all over the user interface, a feature Apple calls Scribble

Translate app

Apple has also introduced a new translation app that enables real-time translation between two different languages

Apple said that its wireless earbuds, AirPods, will now automatically switch from iPhone to computer when needed

Apple Watch

The latest version of the software can track user sleep patterns using a machine learning model that senses motion at night.

(With inputs from CNBC)