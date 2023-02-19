JUST IN
Supporting Ukrainian attacks on Crimea shows US intent, says Kremlin
Tech giant LG Electronics showcases NFT artworks via OLED evo TVs
Avalanches, flash flood destroy 20 houses in northern Afghanistan
Pak cops identify TTP terrorist involved in Karachi police chief's attack
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy expresses commitment to deepen India-US ties
North Korea confirms ICBM test, warns of more powerful steps against rivals
Hungary calls for peace in Russia-Ukraine conflict, warns of escalation
Pak: Nationalist parties threaten protest if govt impose digital census
Syrian Army says five killed in Damascus by Israeli missile attack
US: Election conspiracist Kristina Karamo to lead Michigan GOP through 2024
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Others
Already defaulted, we're a bankrupt nation: Pakistan defence minister
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Five dead as Israeli missile strikes residential area in Damascus

The strike, a rare one aimed at a residential area in the heart of the city, damaged several buildings in the densely populated district close to Omayyad square

Topics
israel | Damascus | Damascus attack

Reuters 

According to Klitschko, in Kyiv, even after hours of repairs, about two-thirds of the residents were left without heat and water and about 60 per cent were left without electricity
Representative Image

An Israeli rocket strike early on Sunday hit a building in the central Damascus neighbourhood of Kafr Sousa, near a heavily guarded security complex close to Iranian installations, killing five people, witnesses and officials said.

The strike, a rare one aimed at a residential area in the heart of the city, damaged several buildings in the densely populated district close to Omayyad square.

An Israeli military spokesperson declined to comment. Citing a Syrian military source, state media said Israel had carried out air strikes targeting several areas in the capital shortly after midnight, causing five deaths and 15 injuries among civilians. “It caused damage to several civilian homes and material damage to a number of neighbourhoods in Damascus and its vicinity,” the Syrian army said.

Syrian military sources said stray anti-aircraft rockets fired from the strategic Mount Qasioun to counter the Israeli attack hit several other locations, including the vicinity of the capital’s historic citadel.

It was not immediately clear whether the strike that hit the basement of the building was aimed at a specific individual.

Two western intelligence sources said the target was a logistics centre in the building run by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on israel

First Published: Sun, February 19 2023. 23:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.