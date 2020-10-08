Former N Korean ambassador to Italy living in South Korea, claims lawmaker

A senior diplomat who had vanished in Italy in late 2018 lives in under government protection, a lawmaker said Wednesday.

If confirmed, Jo Song Gil, the North's former ambassador to Italy, would be the highest-level North Korean official to defect to rival since the 1997 arrival of Hwang Jang-yop, a senior ruling Workers' Party official who once tutored leader Kim Jong Un's father, late leader Kim Jong Il.

South Korea's spy agency earlier told lawmakers that Jo had left his official residence in Rome with his wife in November 2018 and was under protection at an unspecified location.