Former PM Imran Khan accuses Pak govt of 'stifling' voices of critics

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to visit Saudi Arabia, China
Shehbaz Sharif: A man who makes no bones while performing onerous tasks
Shehbaz Sharif govt to check ex-PM Imran Khan's assets and income
US congratulates Shehbaz Sharif, says looking forward to working with him
Pakistan: Sharif-led govt nominates Baligh-ur-Rehman as new Punjab Governor
-
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday accused the federal government of using means to "stifle the voices" of its opponents, media reports said.
In a meeting with women lawyers, Khan alleged that his government was ousted due to an alleged conspiracy in violation of the Constitution, Express Tribune reported.
He claimed that the "clear ruling of the Speaker, powers of the Governor and the President, and the sovereignty of the Parliament were axed" for the success of this alleged conspiracy.
Khan further claimed that the present government wants to curb the "constitutional and democratic rights" of the masses, adding that the government is resorting to the "worst possible ways" to stifle the voices of its critics in media and politics.
He said the nation is "ready to fight" against this government, adding that the federal government will have nowhere to hide when he announces his call for the march to Islamabad.
The date for the much-touted march of the PTI will be announced by Khan on May 20, Express Tribune reported.
Last week, Khan had said that at least three million people would descend on Islamabad on his call despite all possible barriers in their way.
"I will give a date for the long march after May 20... you have to join my long march to Islamabad for 'real freedom'," he had said during a rally.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU