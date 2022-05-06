Shehbaz Sharif govt to check ex-PM Imran Khan's assets and income

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to visit Saudi Arabia, China
Shehbaz Sharif gears up to be elected as the new Prime Minister: Report
Shehbaz Sharif: A man who makes no bones while performing onerous tasks
US congratulates Shehbaz Sharif, says looking forward to working with him
China applauds Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's remark on CPEC
-
After ousting Imran Khan from power and tackling his claims of corruption against opposition party leaders, the incumbent government of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to scrutinise the legality and value of the former premier's assets and income.
As per sources, the federal government has decided to launch a thorough inquiry and scrutiny of Khan's assets and income, including details of at least four of his employees, who are under the payroll of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and dig deeper into finding irregularities, which may be used to book the ousted leader on assets beyond means, undeclared income and illegal inflow of huge sum of funds from unknown sources and accounts.
The four PTI employees are Tahir Iqbal, Muhammad Noman Afzal, Muhammad Arshad and Mohammad Rafique.
"Records of huge sums of money into the private accounts of four PTI employees are being sought from the SBP and arrests will also be made in the light of the evidences," an informed source said about the development.
"Forensic examination of records will be carried out by independent auditors while FIA (Federal Investigation Agency) and FBR (Federal Board of Revenue) will take action by obtaining records at their respective levels."
The government has also decided to extend the scrutiny of Khan and his party's funding to foreign countries, from where, huge funds have been allegedly sent to various PTI accounts and members.
"The government has decided to write a letter to the International financial institutions for the record of PTI and Imran Khan's international bank accounts," the source said.
PTI is currently under scrutiny on charges of foreign funding from countries, including India and Israel. A case was filed by one of its founding members with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeking a ban on the political party and also put Khan to trial for getting foreign funding for his campaigns.
"The record of PTI foreign funding from 2013 to 2022 is also being sought," the source revealed.
The Pakistan government had reached a data exchange agreement with the International financial institutions was reached during the tenure of former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and the same will be used to take action in the current scrutiny process.
"Under the agreement, FBR has the legal authority to take records from foreign banks," the source confirmed.
Khan's income will also be scrutinised and any irregularity or illegality will be checked.
It seems that after Khan's three and a half years in power and consistent pursuit to book the Sharif and the Zardari families under charges of illegal assets beyond means and financial crimes, the former Prime Minister is now facing the same challenge by his political archrivals in power.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU