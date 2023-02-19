JUST IN
Business Standard

Former US president Jimmy Carter to get hospice care at home: Report

After a series of short hospital stays, the statement said, Carter "decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention."

AP/PTI 

Jimmy Carter
Jimmy Carter, Former US President

Former US President Jimmy Carter, 98 years old, has entered home hospice care in Plains, Georgia, a statement from The Carter Center confirmed on Saturday.



The statement said the 39th president has the full support of his medical team and family, which “asks for privacy at this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers.”

First Published: Sun, February 19 2023. 23:14 IST

