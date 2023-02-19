Former US president Jimmy Carter to get hospice care at home: Report

-
ALSO READ
Covid complications more likely in children with primary immunodeficiency
India producing medical devices at 1/3rd world price: Jitendra Singh
Government yet to come up with satisfactory answers on AIIMS server attack
Coronary stents may become more affordable, NPPA to decide price
Union Health Minister's permission needed for inviting dignitaries to AIIMS
-
Former US President Jimmy Carter, 98 years old, has entered home hospice care in Plains, Georgia, a statement from The Carter Center confirmed on Saturday.
After a series of short hospital stays, the statement said, Carter “decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention.”
The statement said the 39th president has the full support of his medical team and family, which “asks for privacy at this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers.”
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, February 19 2023. 23:14 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU