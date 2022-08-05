Four sustain critical injuries in lightning strike near White House

Four people have been critically injured after a outside the White House, fire officials said.

The District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department on Thursday said the four people were injured in Lafayette Park, located directly outside the complex.

They were all taken to local hospitals in critical condition.

A portion of the park remained closed on Thursday evening with emergency crews at the scene.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)