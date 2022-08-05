Israel sends reinforcements to Gaza border amid possibility of attack

-
ALSO READ
Israel, Gaza militants trade fire as Mideast tension escalate
Israel closes crossing to Gaza workers after rockets were fired
Israel carries out airstrikes on military facilities in Gaza strip
Israel hits back with artillery fire after rocket strike by Lebanon
Israel to reopen Erez crossing point with Gaza to boost economic recovery
-
The Israeli military said Thursday it is sending additional forces to the area around the Gaza Strip as it braces for possible attacks after the arrest of a senior militant in the West Bank this week.
Authorities closed roads and other areas around Gaza after a raid Monday night, in which troops arrested a senior member of the Islamic Jihad militant group in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin. A Palestinian teenager, who Islamic Jihad claimed as a member, was killed during clashes with the Israeli forces.
Islamic Jihad, which rejects Israel's existence and has carried out scores of deadly attacks over the years, said it was going on alert and raising its readiness in response.
Gaza has been ruled by the Islamic militant group Hamas since it drove out rival Palestinian forces in 2007. Israel holds Hamas responsible for all attacks emanating from Gaza, and the two sides have fought four wars and dozens of smaller battles over the last 15 years.
The security arrangements that we decided upon are necessary as temporary preparation measures, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said after convening a security meeting on Thursday.
We will not accept a long-term situation in which terrorist organizations disrupt citizens' lives.
Israel has carried out near-daily raids in the occupied West Bank following a series of deadly attacks targeting civilians inside Israel earlier this year.
Israel captured the West Bank, Gaza and east Jerusalem in the 1967 war, territories the Palestinians want for their future state. The peace process broke down more than a decade ago, leaving millions of Palestinians living under Israeli military rule with no end in sight.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU