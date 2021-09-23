FPIs stock holding value soars to $630 billion as of August: Report

Even as foreign funds are getting jittery about the domestic market due to the steeply higher valuation amid the massive market rally, their holding in the domestic equities rose to USD 630 billion as of August, according to a American brokerage report.

As of June this year, the value of FII investment was only USD 592 billion, which means that as the market rallied frenetically, their holding value jumped by USD 38 billion even though their net incremental investment was almost nil between this period.

The market rallied the most in August hitting many new records driven mostly by the retail investors and domestic funds, whose investments are at historic high now. The market scaled new highs with the Sensex on Thursday sniffing at the 60,000 mount and the Nifty at around 17,850.

The foreign investments, which had scaled to a record high of over USD 37 billion in FY21, have touched USD7.2 billion so far this fiscal, the second highest among all EMs after Brazil's USD 9 billion. Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have turned positive in August with a margin USD 281 million net inflows as against USD1.5 billion outflows in July, according to Bank of America India Securities.

At USD 7.2 billion year-to-date inflows into the domestic equities, this this is the second highest among all emerging markets (EMs) as FII flows, as most EMs continued to see outflows in August with notably South Korea losing USD26.4 billion and Taiwan USD16.2 billion, the report said.

"The value of FIIs' (foreign institutional investment) overall equity exposure stands at USD 630 billion as of the end of August after their net investment turned positive at a whisker of USD 281 million after the heavy selloff in July to the tune of USD 1.5 billion," BofA said in a report without giving a comparative number or the percentage of increase.

However a June BofA report had pegged the value at USD 592 billion, marginally down from USD 596 billion in the previous month of May. The overall value erosion of about USD4 billion between May and June is more due to the valuation loss in many stocks.

An IIFL Research report had in July said the USD 592 billion valuation was against the net FII investment of just USD 206 billion into domestic equities since FY2000.

Of the USD 630 billion assets under management, major FII holdings are into financials and information technology to the tune of 34.9 per cent each, energy at 13.5 per cent, utilities (2.7 per cent), industrials (5.5 per cent), and discretionary (9 per cent).

From a sectoral perspective, FIIs continue to maintain overweight on energy (5.9 per cent), financials (4.5 per cent), and discretionary (1.2 per cent), and are underweight on materials (-9.9 per cent), industrials (-1.7 per cent) and healthcare (-0.6 per cent).

Meanwhile, the domestic funds pumped in a robust USD 3.9 billion after a record USD 5.6 billion in July, which was the highest in two years.

Meanwhile, the Wall Street brokerage reiterated its warning of caution and deep correction in the market given the massive rally. "With valuations peaking, we expect a tactical market correction and our Nifty target is 15,000, which implies a full 9 per cent potential downside.

