France confirms its first farm outbreak of H5N8 avian influenza this year

France's Ministry of Agriculture said Tuesday that a highly pathogenic H5N8 avian influenza had been detected on a duck farm in the southwest of the country, confirming the country's first farm outbreak of the virus this year.
The H5N8 virus, which has never been detected in humans, has been spreading rapidly in wildlife in Europe through migratory birds.
"The ANSES (French Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health & Safety) national reference laboratory confirmed today the infection of a farm of 6,000 ducks by the H5N8 virus in Benesse-Maremne (Landes region), in which high mortality was observed on Dec. 5," the ministry said in a statement.
It said all the infected ducks were culled and a security zone was set up around the farm. A ban on the movement of poultry in these areas was imposed in order to contain the spread of the virus.
In addition, three wild swans and one wild goose found dead last week have also been confirmed as carrying the H5N8 virus, the ministry said.
