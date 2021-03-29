France, European Union close to a deal on Air France bailout: Minister

-
PARIS (Reuters) - France and the European Union are close to a deal on a bailout for Air France, which like other carriers has been hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday,
"We are nearing a deal...It is a matter days," Le Maire told France Info radio, adding there could be counterparties to ensure fair competition.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Alex Richardson)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
