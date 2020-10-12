JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

20 killed on temple trip in Thailand as bus, train collide: Report
Business Standard

France govt warns no Brexit deal better than bad one on fisheries

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has adopted a similar stance

Topics
Brexit | France | Emmanual macron

Bloomberg 

London: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during his ruling Conservative Party's final election campaign rally at the Copper Box Arena in London, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 | Britain goes to the polls on Dec. 12 | AP/PTI
Johnson told French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday that Britain remains committed to seeking a trade deal with the European Union but not at any cost

France is sharpening its tone on fishing rights, warning that while an agreement with the U.K. is an integral part of any post-Brexit trade accord, its proposals have fallen short.

“The U.K. has made unacceptable proposals until now,” French Minister of the Sea Annick Girardin said in an interview published Sunday in the Journal du Dimanche newspaper. The nation’s fishermen “aren’t wrong” in saying they would prefer no deal to a bad one, she added.

Her comments were backed up by Junior European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune, who said France wouldn’t cave and that an agreement is needed around the start of November.

“We shouldn’t lose our calm in the final days of negotiations because that’s when bad concessions can be made,” Beaune said on France Info radio.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has adopted a similar stance. He told French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday that Britain remains committed to seeking a trade deal with the European Union but not at any cost. Johnson emphasized the need for a breakthrough in areas including fishing rights and state aid.

The two spoke by telephone days ahead of Johnson’s self-imposed deadline for reaching an accord over the U.K.’s future relationship with the EU, according to an emailed statement from Downing Street.

Britain and the EU are still at loggerheads on state subsidies for businesses as well as fishing -- with Macron pushing hard to keep the same access to British waters his country’s fleet enjoys currently.

“We have laid out our red lines, which are access to fishing zones, quotas and species being fished today,” Girardin said in the JDD interview.

“I think we can still get a deal because there won’t be an overall accord if we don’t get one on fishing,” but France is “preparing for all outcomes, which includes not getting an accord,” she was quoted as saying.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, October 12 2020. 01:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.