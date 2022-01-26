France's Macron holds talk with Biden over Ukraine tensions

French President Emmanuel Macron, along with several European leaders and heads of European Union (EU) institutions, held a video conference with US President Joe Biden, said the Elysee in a press release.

During the video conference on Monday evening, Macron expressed his deep concern about the situation on the borders of Ukraine, and stressed the need to work collectively for a rapid de-escalation, Xinhua news agency reported.

The de-escalation, according to the press release on Tuesday, requires constant coordination between European partners and allies, as well as an enhanced dialogue with Russia. It also requires negotiation efforts within the framework of the Normandy format.

Macron underlined that the EU can play its full part in an appropriate response to Russia's proposals raised in December 2021 on measures to ensure the security of Russia and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation.

The Elysee also announced that Macron will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the coming days.

