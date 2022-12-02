French govt calls on high-risk groups to get 2nd Covid booster shot

-
ALSO READ
Bob Iger to receive $27 million yearly for return as Walt Disney CEO
When Disney decided to dump its CEO Bob Chapek, the change happened fast
World's first production-ready solar car to take the road later this year
My days with Disney are done; realised that I was Dumbo, says Tim Burton
Disney lowers subscriber target after IPL streaming rights loss
-
French government spokesperson Olivier Veran has called on high-risk groups to get another booster shot against Covid-19 ahead of the holiday season.
As former health minister, Veran told RMC-BFMTV radio that only 20 per cent of high-risk groups in France have received their second booster shots amid a new wave of Covid-19 and the seasonal flu epidemic, Xinhua news agency reported.
"If you are 60 years old and over, if you are a carrier of a disease or if you are in daily contact with fragile or elderly people, get vaccinated against Covid if you are not up-to-date with your booster shots," the former health minister said.
"It will limit the risk of complications and hospitalisation," he added.
There is currently a subvariant that is spreading fast in France, he underlined. "We have an increase of more than 20 per cent in intensive care units linked to Covid-19, which weakens our health system," he said.
According to French immunologist Brigitte Autran, BA.5, the subvariant of the original Omicron subvariant of Covid-19 that has been prevalent in France, has already been replaced with the BQ.1.1 subvariant.
The French public health agency announced on Thursday that almost 70,000 new cases have been reported in the past 24 hours in France.
--IANS
int/sha
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 09:47 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU