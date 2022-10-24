JUST IN
My days with Disney are done; realised that I was Dumbo, says Tim Burton
Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 shook southern part of China's Xinjiang
With stagnating flood water, Pakistan's Sindh districts face termite attack
No heart issue despite hypertension in patients with short fingers: Study
Donald Trump's company set for criminal trial in off-books pay scheme
Russian warplane falls on residential building in Siberia; 2 pilots die
Rushdie lost sight in an eye, use of one hand after Aug attack: Report
Fears over Russian threat looms on Norway's energy infrastructure
English gives Indians edge in global market but disparities stark: Report
Global campaign to ensure loss and damage not forgotten at COP27
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
China's economic growth accelerates but slowest in decades amid shutdowns
Business Standard

My days with Disney are done; realised that I was Dumbo, says Tim Burton

Filmmaker Tim Burton says his days directing movies for Hollywood studio Disney are over.

Topics
disney | Hollywood

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Tim Burton
Tim Burton

Filmmaker Tim Burton says his days directing movies for Hollywood studio Disney are over.

The 64-year-old director, who started his career with the Mouse House as an animator straight out of college, recalled his experience of directing Disney's 2019 movie "Dumbo".

The film, which was a reimagining of Walt Disney's 1941 animated feature, was a "horrible big circus", Burton told entertainment news website Deadline.

"My history is that I started out there. I was hired and fired like several times throughout my career there," said the filmmaker, known for Disney blockbusters such as "The Nightmare Before Christmas", ""Alice in Wonderland" and its sequel, "Alice Through the Looking Glass".

"The thing about 'Dumbo' is that's why I think my days with Disney are done: I realised that I was Dumbo, that I was working in this horrible big circus, and I needed to escape. That movie is quite autobiographical at a certain level," he added..

Featuring a star-studded cast of Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green and Alan Arkin, "Dumbo" performed poorly at the box office and was panned by the critics.

Burton also criticised how Disney has shifted away from smaller projects in favour of focusing on its more established Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars franchises.

"It's gotten to be very homogenised, very consolidated. There's less room for different types of things," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on disney

First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 10:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.