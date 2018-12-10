French President Macron to address nation on 'yellow vest' crisis on Monday

French President will address the nation on Monday, the Elysee said, following the four weeks of "yellow vest" anti-government protests, which have turned violent.

The president's office said he would address the nation at 1900 GMT, but did not provide other details. Macron, also set to meet trade unionists and business leaders Monday, is expected to announce "immediate and concrete measures" to respond to the crisis, according to Labour Minister Muriel Penicaud.