French President Macron to address nation on 'yellow vest' crisis on Monday

-
ALSO READ
Tear gas, mass arrests as Paris hit by new 'yellow vest' protests
Trump blames Paris climate agreement for violent protests in French capital
Paris on high alert as city shuts down for fresh 'yellow vest' protests
For French Tech, Emmanuel Macron's global appeal a double-edged sword
After France, violent 'Yellow vest' protests spread to Belgium, Netherlands
-
French President Emmanuel Macron will address the nation on Monday, the Elysee said, following the four weeks of "yellow vest" anti-government protests, which have turned violent.
The president's office said he would address the nation at 1900 GMT, but did not provide other details. Macron, also set to meet trade unionists and business leaders Monday, is expected to announce "immediate and concrete measures" to respond to the crisis, according to Labour Minister Muriel Penicaud.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU