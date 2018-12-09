Iran to stage military drills in Indian Ocean to boost naval performance

-
ALSO READ
US exempts 3 Iranian nuclear sites from sanctions, to keep an eye on them
Winter's coming, it may not be cool one for oil market after Iran sanction
Iran to boost uranium enrichment capacity if nuclear deal fails: Official
Trump's nuclear deal row: SBI to stop handling Iran oil payments, says IOC
India may get waiver from US sanctions on Iran oil exports this month: MRPL
-
Iran's navy has planned to stage large-scale military drills in the Indian Ocean in the coming months, the media reported citing officials.
The exercises are aimed to "boost Iran's naval performance in international waters and to display the country's military prowess," Xinhua news agency quoted Deputy Navy Commander for Coordination, Hamzeh Ali Kaviani, as saying to Press TV.
The manoeuvre will be held this winter within the perimeters of Iran's southern territorial waters and high seas, Kaviani said.
The naval official added that the navy's state-of-the-art equipment, including two submarines and destroyers, would take part in the drills, Press TV reported on Saturday.
In February 2017, Iranian naval forces held another large-scale manoeuvre in the north of the Indian Ocean.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU