Iran to stage military drills in Indian Ocean to boost naval performance

Iran's navy has planned to stage large-scale military drills in the in the coming months, the media reported citing officials.

The exercises are aimed to "boost Iran's naval performance in waters and to display the country's military prowess," Xinhua news agency quoted Deputy Navy Commander for Coordination, Hamzeh Ali Kaviani, as saying to Press TV.

The manoeuvre will be held this winter within the perimeters of Iran's southern territorial waters and high seas, Kaviani said.

The naval official added that the navy's state-of-the-art equipment, including two submarines and destroyers, would take part in the drills, Press TV reported on Saturday.

In February 2017, Iranian naval forces held another large-scale manoeuvre in the north of the