From Pony Ma to Jack Ma, the rich win big with wild Hong Kong stocks

-
ALSO READ
China's clampdown on big tech puts more billionaires like Jack Ma on notice
Jack Ma to become richer than Walmart heirs with mega Ant Group IPO
Jack Ma's Ant Group files for Hong Kong, Shanghai dual listing
Jack Ma's participation in video conference triggers $58 bn sigh of relief
Jack Ma's reappearance buoys Alibaba, fails to soothe all investor concerns
-
Pony Ma got $6.9 billion richer on Monday after one of the companies his Tencent Holdings backs revealed its IPO plans, while Jack Ma’s public reappearance on last Wednesday added $1.6 billion to his net worth.
Even though the Hong Kong market has proved particularly volatile lately — the benchmark Hang Seng Index gave up all of of its Monday gain on Tuesday — it’s been one of the world’s highlights this month.
Tencent and Alibaba Group Holding, along with food-delivery giant Meituan and carmaker Geely Automobile Holdings, were among the stocks helping propel the rally. Their top executives have made a combined $32 billion this month through Monday, and they’re not the only ones benefiting, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
The Top 10 richest moguls with companies that have a primary listing in Hong Kong have added more than $60 billion of wealth in January — or $3.8 billion for each trading day.
This doesn’t include Jack Ma, whose Alibaba trades in Hong Kong but has its primary listing is in New York. His net worth is up $3.5 billion this month to $54.1 billion as he resurfaced in a video after weeks of speculation about his whereabouts following a Chinese government clampdown that had left his business empire in crisis.
May resume Ant IPO once issues resolved: PBoC
Ant Group could resume its plans for an initial public offering once problems are resolved, China’s central bank chief said, offering some relief to global investors seeking signs on what the future holds for the world’s largest fintech giant. People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said relevant agencies are still investigating issues related to monopolies at Jack Ma’s Ant Group, adding that the matters were “complicated” and some risks were related to consumer privacy.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU