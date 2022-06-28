G-20 presidency has ruled out Putin's participation in Bali meeting: Draghi

Italian Premier says the Indonesian presidency of the Group of 20 nations has ruled out in-person participation by Russian President at the November meeting of the group in .

The Nov 15-16 summit risked awkward diplomatic encounters if Putin were to have come, as announced by the .

But Draghi, whose country held the G-20 presidency before handing it off to Indonesia, said Tuesday the G-7 had rallied to support Indonesian President Joko Widodo to organise a successful summit.

Asked about the Kremlin's announcement that Putin would participate, Draghi said: President Widodo excludes it. He was categorical: He's not coming. What might happen I don't know what will happen but what might happen is perhaps a remote intervention.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)