G-20 presidency has ruled out Putin's participation in Bali meeting: Draghi

Italian Premier Mario Draghi says the Indonesian presidency of the Group of 20 nations has ruled out in-person participation by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the November meeting of the group in Bali.
The Nov 15-16 summit risked awkward diplomatic encounters if Putin were to have come, as announced by the Kremlin.
But Draghi, whose country held the G-20 presidency before handing it off to Indonesia, said Tuesday the G-7 had rallied to support Indonesian President Joko Widodo to organise a successful summit.
Asked about the Kremlin's announcement that Putin would participate, Draghi said: President Widodo excludes it. He was categorical: He's not coming. What might happen I don't know what will happen but what might happen is perhaps a remote intervention.
