JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

G7 plans more sanctions against Russia; Ukraine to get $29.5-bn support
Business Standard

Modi highlights Indian efforts for green growth, clean energy at G7 summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted India's efforts for green growth, clean energy, sustainable lifestyles and global wellbeing, at a G7 summit session here.

Topics
Narendra Modi | G7 | India Prime Minister

Press Trust of India  |  Elmau (Germany) 

PM Modi
US President Joe Biden shakes hands with Indias Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks, at the Bavarian resort of Schloss Elmau castle, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany (Photo: Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted India's efforts for green growth, clean energy, sustainable lifestyles and global wellbeing, at a G7 summit session here.

Prime Minister Modi, who is in Germany on a two-day visit from Sunday for the summit of the G7, was received by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz upon his arrival at Schloss Elmau, the picturesque venue of the summit in southern Germany.

"Becoming pro-planet people. Investing in a better future. In the @G7 session on climate, energy & health, PM @narendramodi highlighted India's efforts for green growth, clean energy, sustainable lifestyles & global wellbeing," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Before the start of the summit, Prime Minister Modi shook hands with US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the leaders assembled for a group photo.

This was the first meeting between Modi and Biden after they met in Japan for the Quad summit in May. The two leaders are also scheduled to meet in July for the I2U2 virtual summit of the quadrilateral economic forum comprising India, Israel, the UAE and the US.

The Group of Seven (G7) is an inter-governmental political grouping consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US.

The German Presidency has invited Argentina, India, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa to the G7 Summit in Elmau, Bavaria.

Modi is attending the G7 summit held in the Alpine castle of Schloss Elmau in southern Germany following an invitation by German Chancellor Scholz.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, June 27 2022. 18:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.