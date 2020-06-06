G20 countries pledge over $21 billion to fund fight Covid-19 pandemic

Member countries of the Group of 20 on Friday pledged more than $21 billion to fight the (Covid-19) pandemic, the group said on Saturday.

"The G20, with invited countries, has coordinated the global efforts to support the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. To date, members and invited countries have pledged over $21 billion to support funding in global health," the forum said in a statement cited by Sputnik news agency.





The announcement comes after the countries injected more than $5 trillion into the global in late March to fight the virus and its economic impact.

"We are injecting over $5 trillion into the global economy, as part of targeted fiscal policy, economic measures, and guarantee schemes to counteract the social, economic and financial impacts of the pandemic," the leaders said in the statement then.



"Emergency measures aimed at protecting health will be targeted, proportionate, transparent, and temporary. We are strongly committed to presenting a united front against this common threat," they added.

At the time, the G20 leaders also asked the World Bank and the Monetary Fund "to support countries in need using all instruments to the fullest extent."

The latest data by US-based John Hopkins University shows that almost 7 million cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed across the world, and nearly 400,000 people have died as a result.