G20 finance chiefs to discuss debt, crypto, inflation, says Indian official

-
ALSO READ
'US looking forward to support India's G20 presidency': Janet Yellen
'Era not of war': G20 declaration uses Modi's words in call for diplomacy
G20's declining share in the world, amid India's growing influence
Another lotus blooms
G20 mulls converting its global infra hub into a multilateral body
-
BENGALURU, India (Reuters) - G20 finance ministers and central bank governors will discuss debt troubles in developing economies, crypto currencies and global inflationary pressures at a meeting later this week, Indian officials said on Tuesday.
The Feb. 22-25 meeting in the Nandi Hills summer retreat near Bengaluru is the first major event of India's G20 presidency.
Other items on the agenda include reform of multilateral development banks, international taxation and securing adequate finance to combat climate change, two of India's top officials told a news conference.
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Writing by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Raju Gopalakrishnan)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 14:46 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU