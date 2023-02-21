JUST IN
Business Standard

G20 finance chiefs to discuss debt, crypto, inflation, says Indian official

G20 finance ministers and central bank governors will discuss debt troubles in developing economies, crypto currencies and global inflationary pressures at a meeting later this week

Topics
G20 meeting | India | economy

Reuters  |  BENGALURU, India 

India's G20 presidency
BENGALURU, India (Reuters) - G20 finance ministers and central bank governors will discuss debt troubles in developing economies, crypto currencies and global inflationary pressures at a meeting later this week, Indian officials said on Tuesday.

The Feb. 22-25 meeting in the Nandi Hills summer retreat near Bengaluru is the first major event of India's G20 presidency.

Other items on the agenda include reform of multilateral development banks, international taxation and securing adequate finance to combat climate change, two of India's top officials told a news conference.

 

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Writing by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 14:46 IST

