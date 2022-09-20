JUST IN
Twitter to depose Elon Musk in Delaware on Sept 26-27
Goldman cuts at least 25 bankers in Asia amid deal drought in China: Report
Uber blames notorious extortion gang Lapsus$ for recent data breach
Jack Dorsey will be deposed in Twitter's lawsuit against Elon Musk today
Boost for Europe market as Porsche IPO to raise up to $9.4 bn for parent VW
Satellite division Starlink is now active on all continents: Elon Musk
After spectacular growth Singapore Airlines' post-Covid boom tapered in Aug
Air Canada buys 30 electric-hybrid planes to combat climate change effects
FedEx troubles set off fresh worries among investors over global economy
US judge orders Elon Musk's Tesla to tell laid-off employees about lawsuit
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
Four Ukraine separatist regions plan votes to join Russia, says report
A painful halt: If you work in film and TV, get ready for layoff
Business Standard

Gap eliminates 500 corporate jobs amid shrinking margins

The eliminated roles are mainly at its offices in San Francisco, New York and in Asia

Topics
jobs | layoff

Reuters 

Founded in San Francisco in 1969, Gap continues to build on its heritage grounded in denim and connect with customers online and in company-operated and franchise retail locations globally

Gap Inc is eliminating about 500 corporate jobs, the apparel chain said on Tuesday, as it struggles to protect margins and battles weak sales of outdated clothes at brands including Old Navy.

The company is laying off staff and eliminating positions that are currently open across a range of departments, it said.

The eliminated roles are mainly at its offices in San Francisco, New York and in Asia.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news.

Shares of the Banana Republic parent declined about 3% in afternoon trade, taking the year-to-date decline to 48%.

Late last month, the company withdrew its annual forecasts due to an inventory glut and weak sales.

Gap is in the middle of a CEO transition after Sonia Syngal stepped down earlier this year, and is currently led on an interim basis by Executive Chairman Bob Martin.

The company had a workforce of about 97,000 employees as of Jan. 29, with around 9% of employees working at its headquarters locations, according to a regulatory filing.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on jobs

First Published: Tue, September 20 2022. 22:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.