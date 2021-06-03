Germany failed to cut city's air pollution, rules EU top court

-
ALSO READ
Air Quality Commission directs enforcement of dust control measure in Delhi
PM2.5 air pollution claimed 54,000 lives in Delhi last year: Study
Delhi's air quality deteriorates to 'poor' category, AQI stands at 245
Delhi will focus on public participation to reduce air pollution: Gopal Rai
Improving India's air may prevent 7% of pregnancy losses: Lancet
-
Germany was handed a stinging rebuke from the European Union’s top court for consistently failing to clean up dirty air in its cities from Berlin to Cologne, endangering public health.
“Between 2010 and 2016, Germany systematically and persistently exceeded the limit values for nitrogen dioxide,” the EU Court of Justice said in a ruling on Thursday.
A 2018 crackdown on dirty air by the European Commission included the U.K., Germany and France, with the EU regulator accusing them of failing to meet limits on nitrogen oxide, which is mostly caused by road traffic and industry. EU court judges in previous rulings also chided France and the U.K. for “persistently” exceeding limits.
Germany saw a wave of litigation in 2018 over air pollution in inner cities and various courts said that local governments needed to improve their plans, including banning older, and more polluting, diesel vehicles from streets that suffered most from pollution. Since then the government has improved its pollution targets.
“The judgment refers to the past,” Hildegard Mueller, president of the German auto industry’s lobby group VDA, said. “The development of the last few years shows a massive improvement of the air in our cities. Vehicle emissions have been reduced through considerable efforts of the car industry.”
ALSO READ: Fossil fuel pollution kills millions more than scientists previously knew
The courts have become an increasingly successful arena for campaigners to hold governments and countries to account over pollution and climate change. Germany’s highest court said in April that Chancellor Angela Merkel’s climate-protection efforts were falling short.
Autos are the main emitters of nitrogen oxides, which cause respiratory problems and have been linked to premature deaths. Some EU countries have consistently breached pollution limits set my the bloc. Air pollution kills more than 400,000 Europeans each year and about 60,000 Germans, according to the European Environment Agency
Not-for-profit environmental law firm ClientEarth last year sued Germany “over its long-term failure to control illegal and dangerous air pollutant emissions all over the country.”
“Any new government must ensure that the roughly 10 million fraudulent diesel cars still circulating our streets need to be taken of the roads or be retrofitted at the expense of the carmakers,” said DUH, a German environmental NGO that successfully sued the German government over pollution previously.
The case is: C-635/18, European Commission v. Federal Republic of Germany.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU