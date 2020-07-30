JUST IN
Republican senators express concern about TikTok over US election security
Germany's Covid-induced Q2 GDP plunge wiped off 10 years of growth: Report

The GDP index adjusted for inflation, seasonally and calendar effects decreased to 94.26 in the second quarter

Reuters  |  Berlin 

The chain index was lower at 93.19 in the fourth quarter of 2010

The coronavirus-related plunge in Germany's economic output in the second quarter wiped out nearly 10 years of economic growth in adjusted terms, the statistics office said on Thursday.

The GDP index adjusted for inflation, seasonally and calendar effects decreased to 94.26 in the second quarter, the office said. "Most recently, the chain index was lower at 93.19 in the fourth quarter of 2010, so that's roughly 10 years ago."
First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 14:58 IST

