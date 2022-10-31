Global food concerns rise as Russia halts grain deal, says report

Russia said one of the drones launched on Saturday may have come from a grain ship that was part of the Black Sea initiative, without offering evidence. It also said underwater drones had been launched from Ukraine’s Odesa region, some 300 kilometers from Crimea.

US President Joe Biden warned that global hunger could increase because of Russia’s suspension of a UN-brokered deal to allow safe passage for ships carrying Ukrainian grain. “It's really outrageous,” said Biden speaking in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday. “There's no merit to what they’re doing. The UN negotiated that deal and that should be the end of it.”

“In suspending this arrangement, Russia is again weaponizing food in the war it started, directly impacting low- and middle-income countries and global food prices, and exacerbating already dire humanitarian crises and food insecurity,” Antony J. Blinken, US secretary of state said in a statement. “We urge all parties to keep this essential, lifesaving initiative functioning.” Kyiv’s allies were quick to condemn Russia’s decision to exit a UN-brokered deal allowing the the export of Ukrainian grain from three Black Sea ports. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell was among those urging Russia to reconsider, even as a Russian lawmaker said Moscow stood ready to “completely replace Ukrainian grain” on the world market.

A Turkish official said talks are under way with Moscow and that there are grounds for optimism. Vessels that have already arrived in the Istanbul area loaded with grain are still being inspected.

Meanwhile, Nato has called on Russia to reconsider its decison immediately, enabling food to reach the ones who need it the most.

UN’s Guterres delays trip to focus on grain issue United Nation’s Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is “deeply concerned” about the Ukraine Black Sea grain deal and has delayed his travel to Algiers fsor the Arab League Summit. Guteress continues to engage in intense contacts aiming at the end of the Russian suspension of the deal.