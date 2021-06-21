Goldman Sachs expands transaction bank to Britain for steadier revenue

-
ALSO READ
Britain's Prince Philip in hospital for third night for observation, rest
Britain sets out blueprint to keep fintech 'crown' after Brexit
UK economy set to grow faster than the US this year: Goldman Sachs
Brexit 'big bang' to trigger tectonic trading rift in Europe
Bank of England holds off more stimulus as Covid-19 vaccines roll out
-
LONDON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has launched its transaction bank in Britain, the firm said Monday, expanding the business after launching in the United States last year as it looks for steadier sources of revenue beyond its investment bank.
The bank is to offer companies in Britain cash management services such as payment processing and payroll as it continues to grow in the country having launched its retail brand Marcus there in 2018.
Goldman Sachs said its transaction banking business in the United States has attracted more than 250 clients since June last year, taking in more than $35 billion in deposits and processing trillions of dollars through its systems
"The growth of this business has exceeded our estimates and we are very excited to bring transaction banking to the UK to expand our client reach and streamline banking for multinational corporations with a presence in the US and the UK," said Hari Moorthy, Goldman's transaction banking global head.
Goldman is trying to compete with rivals such as Citigroup and JPMorgan which offer a wider set of services to corporate clients. The bank is hoping its digital cash management platform will attract clients currently using older systems at competing banks.
Britain is proving a popular place for U.S. banks to expand, with JPMorgan gearing up to launch a digital bank in the country. Last week it bought British roboadvisor Nutmeg which will form the basis of its retail digital wealth management offering internationally.
(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU