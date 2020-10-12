Google Chrome in focus as feds consider company's break-up: Report

-
ALSO READ
Google launches fast loading tabs, cool features in Chrome browser
Update your Google Chrome browser now to avoid hackers, says CERT-In
Google fixes high severity bug in latest version of Chrome web browser
Google launches 'The Anywhere School' with over 50 new features
Google makes it easier to Search, Chrome and Gmail in Apple iOS 14
-
US federal and state prosecutors probing alleged antitrust violations by Google are considering whether to force the search engine giant to sell its much-prized Chrome browser as well as some parts of its advertising business, according to a report in Politico.
Prosecutors have sought views of different groups of people including advertising tech experts, media publishers and the company's rivals in industry for potential steps to reduce Google's control over the $162.3 billion global market for digital advertising, said the report, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.
While decisions on the matter are yet to be taken, the discussions "could pave the way for the first court-ordered break-up of a U.S. company in decades," said the report.
The report comes after the US House Judiciary subcommittee that examined the dominance of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google and their business practices last week stated that Google "overwhelmingly holds market dominance in search and advertising."
"The overwhelmingly dominant provider of general online search is Google, which captures around 81 per cent of all general search queries in the US on desktop and 94 per cent on mobile," the nearly 450-page report said.
The US Department of Justice is preparing to accuse Google of abusing its online search market dominance in a separate an antitrust suit, said the POLITICO report last week, adding that both Google and the Justice Department did not comment.
--IANS
gb/na
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU