PNB scam case: Nirav Modi can be extradited to India, says UK court

Google pledges changes to research oversight after internal revolt

Google Research executives said they were working to regain trust after the company ousted two prominent women and rejected their work

Alphabet Inc’s Google will change procedures before July for reviewing its scientists’ work, according to a town hall recording heard by Reuters, part of an effort to quell internal tumult over the integrity of its artificial intelligence research.

In remarks at a staff meeting last Friday, Google Research executives said they were working to regain trust after the company ousted two prominent women and rejected their work, according to an hour-long recording, the content of which was confirmed by two sources in the know.


First Published: Fri, February 26 2021. 02:39 IST

