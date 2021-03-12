Google starts enrollment for Google Career Certificates in various fields

announced the enrollment for its latest Career Certificates, in the fields of data analytics, project management and user experience (UX) design. About 50 per cent of all employees will need reskilling by 2025 as businesses move towards becoming digital enterprises.



Sundar Pichai, CEO of and in a blog said that Google is also announcing a new Associate Android Developer Certification, which prepares learners for entry level jobs in Android development. With 1.3 million jobs open in these fields right now in the US, the opportunity is significant.



More than 130 employers have joined Google’s employer consortium, eager to hire people who have earned these certificates. Graduates can share their resumes directly with employers like Anthem, Verizon, Bayer, Deloitte, SAP, and Better.com, who are joining Accenture, Walmart, Infosys and, of course, Google. “We’re also partnering with Guild Education, which works with Fortune 1000 companies, to bring Google Career Certificates to help some of the country’s largest employers upskill their workforce,” wrote Pichai.



Pichai further said, “Not only is Google hiring these certificate graduates, we’re using the certificates themselves to upskill and reskill Google teams, from IT support techs to data analysts. We’re also opening applications for Google's apprenticeship program in our Career Certificate fields in addition to a few other professional tracks. We will hire hundreds of apprentices over the coming years to participate in on-the-job training and applied learning.”



In India, Pichai wrote, Google is working to make certificates more accessible and launching an employer consortium. “And in addition to our Career Certificates, today we’re also making our cloud computing, big data and machine learning trainings free for U.S. job seekers to help prepare for jobs in these high-growth fields.”



"Globally, we’re sponsoring 100,000 scholarships for our Career Certificates in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. In India, we’re working to make certificates more accessible and launch an employer consortium," he said.