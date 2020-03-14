JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Donald Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus outbreak
Business Standard

Google to develop website to help with coronavirus test: Donald Trump

Trump said the search giant would create a website to help determine whether individuals need a coronavirus test or not

Reuters 

President Donald Trump speaks in an address to the nation from the Oval Office at the White House about the coronavirus
Shares of Google parent Alphabet Inc rose more than 9%

Shares of Google parent Alphabet Inc rose more than 9% after US President Donald Trump said the search giant would create a website to help determine whether individuals need a coronavirus test or not.

Part of the share rise was a result of the broader market moving higher on hopes the actions announced by Trump would help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus outbreak

"I want to thank Google. Google is helping to develop a website, it's gonna be very quickly done, unlike websites of the past, to determine whether a test is warranted and to facilitate testing at a nearby convenient location â€¦ Google has 1,700 engineers working on this right now, made tremendous progress," Trump said.

Google did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.
First Published: Sat, March 14 2020. 01:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU