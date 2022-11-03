Grain yield hits new record this year, says Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin

has achieved a new record in grain output this year, harvesting 150 million ton to date, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

As harvesting is coming to an end across the country, the agricultural sector has shown an excellent result this year, which will increase the level of Russia's food security, Mishustin added at a government meeting on Wednesday.

There were notable increases in the yield of potatoes, greenhouse vegetables, fruits, soybeans and rapeseed compared to the same period last year, he said.

According to Mishustin, the Russian government allocated about 380 billion rubles (nearly $6.2 billion) earlier this year to fund the country's agricultural development, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Wednesday, Russian President told Indonesian President Joko Widodo during a phone call that is ready to ship "considerable amounts" of grain to the poorest countries free of charge as humanitarian aid.

--IANS

int/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)