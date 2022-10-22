Eurasian Economic Union members gather to promote economic integration

-
-
The five member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) have vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields during a meeting in Armenia's capital Yerevan.
During the two-day meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicked off Thursday, which brought together the prime ministers of the five post-Soviet states, including Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, the participants reached several agreements in the fields of agriculture, energy and e-commerce, reports Xinhua news agency.
During the session, issues concerning the formation of a common natural gas market, further lowering customs and the promotion of closer economic integration were discussed among the prime ministers.
According to the Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at the meeting, the volume of trade between the union's countries surpassed $73 billion in 2021, up 33 per cent from the previous year.
The next session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will take place in Almaty, Kazakhstan, in early 2023.
First Published: Sat, October 22 2022. 10:51 IST
