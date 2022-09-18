GTA 6 gameplay leak suggests it might have male, female playable characters

-
ALSO READ
Microsoft likely to remove direct Twitter sharing feature from Xbox
Industry hails decision to separate gaming from gambling, horse racing
Counting underway for GTA polls in Darjeeling; TMC bags maiden seat
Playing on the 5G success: India's gaming sector set to get a boost
Govt panel calls for regulatory body, new law for online gaming: Report
-
American video game publisher Rockstar Games' next instalment of its 'Grand Theft Auto' series could easily be one of the most anticipated games and now a new purported leak has offered a sneak peek at its gameplay.
According to Tech Crunch, the trove of data, which PCGamer discovered via a GTAForums post by the alleged hacker themselves, contains some 90 videos of clips from the game, with debug code and interfaces running and helping back up the veracity of the claims.
The hacker, named 'teapotuberhacker' on GTAForums, has claimed that they got the video by gaining access to a Rockstar employee's Slack account.
These leaks appear either legitimate, or fakes created with such a high degree of attention to detail and authenticity that they have won over what was initially a very sceptical GTAForums member audience.
Various clips from the leak depict both male and female protagonist characters, which does fit with other reports about what to expect in the forthcoming game.
They also show gameplay taking place in a Miami-analog fictional city; again matching early reports about what 'GTA 6' will bring to the franchise. It's worth noting that these videos likely show an older build, which some indication they could be from around 2017, reported Tech Crunch.
Reportedly, 'GTA 6' has been under development since 2014 hence it's reasonable to expect development snapshots to be from various builds over the years.
As per Tech Crunch, earlier this month, Rockstar rolled the credits from 'GTA 5' and 'GTA 5 Online' on its website, titling the page 'Thank You,' which many took as a sign that they were winding down active development on the title.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU