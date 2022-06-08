Gupta brothers, wanted for graft in South Africa, arrested in UAE

Indian-origin fugitive businessmen Rajesh and Atul Gupta, who were among South Africa’s most wanted suspects in a corruption case that led to the removal of president from office, have been arrested by the Police, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

The Interpol had issued red notices against Rajesh (51) and Atul Gupta (53) — two of the three Indian-origin Gupta brothers — who fled with their families amid investigations into their alleged looting of billions of rands from state-owned enterprises during the presidency of Zuma (80).

In a statement, the Police said that Rajesh and Atul have been arrested in connection with money laundering and criminal charges in .

“ Police made the arrest after receiving a red notice for the Gupta brothers by Interpol. The force has also coordinated with the authorities in regarding the extradition file to complete the legal procedures,” the statement said. The Interpol is currently headed by the .

It was not immediately known if the third brother, Ajay Gupta, 56, was arrested.

The arrests came as an investigation was concluded into the massive plundering of state institutions during former president Zuma's era. Zuma was South African President from 2009 until 2018 when he was forced to resign.

The Gupta brothers are accused in South Africa of using their relationship with former president Zuma to profit financially and influence senior appointments, charges that they have vehemently denied.

In 2018, the Gupta family went into self-exile in Dubai after looting billions of rands from parastatal institutions in South Africa, authorities in Johannesburg said.

“The ministry of justice and correctional services confirms that it has received information from law enforcement authorities in the that fugitives of justice, namely Rajesh and Atul Gupta have been arrested,” the South African Department of Justice and Correctional Services said in a statement on Monday.

“Discussions between various law enforcement agencies in the and South Africa on the way forward are ongoing. The South African government will continue to cooperate with the UAE,” it added.