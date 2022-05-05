Health officials probing mysterious rise in cases of hepatitis in children

-
ALSO READ
Hepatitis cases in children draw concern in US, CDC says Covid not a factor
Hepatitis outbreak in children: Adenovirus type 41, a possible culprit
WHO reports around 170 Hepatitis cases, 1 death of unknown origin
Covid vaccine not linked to spike in child hepatitis cases, says report
Explained: What parents think about their children's online privacy?
-
Nearly 300 probable cases of children with severe hepatitis have been detected in 20 countries worldwide, with some in Southeast Asia, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said, BBC reported.
Health officials around the world are investigating a mysterious increase in cases of the liver condition which was first spotted in the UK.
A common virus called adenovirus, which has rebounded after the pandemic, could be causing the surge, BBC reported. One death has been reported by the WHO.
As of 1 May, it said most cases of young children with hepatitis had been detected in Europe with small numbers also reported in the Americas, western Pacific and Southeast Asia.
The first cases of this unusual hepatitis were spotted in Scotland in children under the age of 10. More than 110 cases have now been recorded in the UK so far.
Most children had a mild form of liver inflammation, although 10 children have needed a liver transplant, the report said.
They had initial symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea followed by yellowing of the skin or whites of the eyes, called jaundice.
The hepatitis viruses that normally cause the condition (viruses A, B, C, D and E) were not detected in any of the children.
Countries worldwide started looking for the same unexplained condition 'of unknown origin' in children after it was highlighted by UK health officials.
There is no reason to believe the rare liver condition itself is spreading around the world, BBC reported.
--IANS
san/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU