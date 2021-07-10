Heineken's a minute-long ad draws online ire over vaccination promotion

-
ALSO READ
Heineken plans to cut 8,000 jobs as Covid-19 pandemic curbs sales
Heineken takes control of India's United Breweries cementing its position
Euro Cup 2021 full schedule, match time, live broadcast, streaming in India
Heineken acquires 14.98% more stake in UBL; shareholding now at 61.5%
Heineken buys Mallya's 15% stake to take control of United Breweries
-
Heineken ran a minute-long ad on social media on Thursday showing senior citizens dancing in a nightclub and racing to take a dip at a nearby beach. It ended with the message, “The night belongs to the vaccinated. Time to join them.”
By Friday, bands of aggrieved users on Twitter were threatening to #BoycottHeineken. Some uploaded videos of themselves opening bottles of the brewer’s namesake lager and pouring it down their kitchen sinks in protest. Others described the ad as pro-vaccination propaganda.
The ad is “all about supporting the hospitality industry and getting back to the bars and restaurants safely so we can all be together again,” a Heineken spokesman said. Last year, Heineken, which has a sizeable pub estate in the UK, offered vouchers during lockdowns that drinkers could redeem for pints when bars reopened.
The world’s second-largest beermaker joins companies implementing ad campaigns and corporate policies to promote inoculation. Top executives are increasingly positioning themselves at the forefront of fighting anti-vaccine sentiment, which is marked in countries, such as the US, France and Russia. It also poses a singular risk to the business models of brands built on social interaction in bars, restaurants and nightclubs.
Budweiser beer, owned by Anheuser-Busch, decided not to run a commercial during the Super Bowl in February for the first time in 40 years and allocated that spending to the Ad Council’s pro-vaccination campaigns. Immunisations will “liberate people,” ex-CEO Carlos Brito said at the time.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU