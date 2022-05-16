Holcim examining 10 acquisition targets of large and small companies: CEO

-
ALSO READ
Adani-Holcim deal: Analysts expect Ambuja-ACC to merge in medium-term
Why are top Indian companies vying for Holcim's India assets Ambuja and ACC
What are Swiss banks and how do they work?
JSW Group to make $7 bn bid for Holcim's India cement business: Report
Markets today: Will price hike in Delhi-NCR de-rail rally in cement stocks?
-
ZURICH (Reuters) - Holcim is examining 10 acquisitions with the ability to buy large and small companies, Chief Executive Jan Jenisch said on Monday, after the Swiss cementmaker agreed to sell its Indian operations to Adani Group in a $10.5 billion deal.
"We are growing at quite a fast pace and the plan is, the proceeds from the divestment, we will continue to accelerate our strategy 2025 and acquire new companies," Jenisch told reporters.
"At the moment we have around 10 transactions being checked by us, being negotiated by us. They are small transactions, they are bigger transactions," he added. "We are ready for another Firestone," he said, referring to the $3.4 billion acquisition Holcim made last year.
(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU